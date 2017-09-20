Dad Bod Fanny Packs Are A Thing & We're Conflicted AF About It!

This is either the best or worst fashion thing to happen in 2017.

As you surely know, in the last year both dad bods and fanny packs have become cultural staples. Thus, we can't say we're surprised to learn that someone has combined the two trends into one glorious invention — the dadbag. We wish we were kidding!

Albert Pukies, a London-based art director, has officially designed a fanny pack that makes a wearer look as though they have a dad bod. And, in order to properly celebrate all types of dad bods, Pukies has come up with designs that vary in skin tones, bellybuttons, and hairiness.

Don't believe us?? Be sure to ch-ch-check out his Instagram snaps (below)!

#dadbagA post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

#dadbagA post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Coming soon #dadbagA post shared by The Dadbag (@thedadbag) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

This totally trumps the hairy bathing suit!! LOLz!

So why on Earth did Albert come up with the dadbag?? Well, the designer explained it perfectly as he wrote on Bored Panda:

"I made the dadbag because I'm desperate to have dad bod but I'm also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it."

Now, before you get too excited, we should let you know that the dadbag is not currently available for purchase. Per Albert, he is "on the lookout for partners and manufacturers."

Fingers crossed Pukies finds a business partner sooner than later!!

