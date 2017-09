Kardashian, P.I.!

On Wednesday, paparazzi favorite Kim Kardashian decided to turn the tables on those pesky photogs but calling out a sketchy practice!

It all started when the KUWTK star saw online pics of her brother Rob Kardashian holding Wetzel's Pretzels treats, and was annoyed he didn't get her anything!

Related: Kim K Was Such A CHEATER In High School!

North West's mom wrote on Twitter:

[Image via Apega/WENN.]