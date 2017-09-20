Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This >> Listen To This: Cut To The Feeling!

Listen To This: Cut To The Feeling!

9/20/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Carly Rae Jepsen would be so proud of this!

Donkeyboy is back!

And the Norwegian band is given us bigger synths and sweeter vocals!

This is major '80s revivalism done so well!!!

Check out their song Hero above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Donkeyboy!

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
New Footage Of Kevin Hart Partying With Sex Tape Partner Emerges — Deets HERE!
Next story »
Donald Trump Lashes Out At The Emmys By Mocking The Award Show's 'Bad' Ratings!
See All Comments