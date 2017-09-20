Listen To This: Cut To The Feeling!

Carly Rae Jepsen would be so proud of this!

Donkeyboy is back!

And the Norwegian band is given us bigger synths and sweeter vocals!

This is major '80s revivalism done so well!!!

Check out their song Hero above!

Tags: carly rae jepsen, donkeyboy, listen to this