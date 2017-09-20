Fergie Admits It Was 'Getting A Little Weird' Pretending To Be With Josh Duhamel While They Hid Their Breakup!

Having to go through a breakup in the public eye is a bit tricky.

As you know, Fergie and Josh Duhamel recently shook all of us when they announced they separated earlier this year — and had been keeping up appearances to throw us off track!

While promoting her upcoming album Double Dutchess, the Black Eyed Peas singer admitted it was "getting a little weird" having to pretend she was still with her longtime partner.

She told People of their decision to finally go public with the split:

"Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions. We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it."

When asked if the timing of the announcement had anything to do with her promo tour, the M.I.L.F. $ singer said:

"I don't know, you can ask him, but it was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."

Now that everything is out in the open, Fergie Ferg revealed the transition into co-parenting their son Axl is going "so great":

"We just wanted to get adjusted in private. [And Axl's school has helped as] we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes. We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty — I love it. I love that part of it all."

Sounds like they're adjusting beautifully!

