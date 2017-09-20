Gwyneth Paltrow's Former Personal Chef Spills All About The A-Lister's 'Very Strict' Diet!

It sounds like Gwyneth Paltrow rarely takes cheat days!

On Tuesday, the Goop founder's former personal chef opened up about the strict diet Paltrow and her then-husband Chris Martin kept during her tenure as their cook.

Hm. Looks like someone didn't sign an NDA!!!

Anywho, Kate McAloon first started working for Gwyn and Chris back when the Oscar winner was working on the first Iron Man movie. Per McAloon's account, the former flames were VERY strict about keeping their home sugar and dairy free. The celeb chef explained:

"I had a brief from their assistants … they eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables."

Kate was honestly surprised at how restrictive Paltrow and Martin kept their diet. She continued:

"When I got there I was trying to stick to the brief and I realized as I started adding more ingredients in, they said 'Your food is getting better'. That's what happens when you eat more than grass."

Oh snap!! The blonde actress and the Coldplay rocker aren't the only stars McAloon has cooked for. In fact, the professional chef got her start thanks to Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. On her "big break" as a chef to the stars, Kate dished:

"Their chef was leaving and they knew I was a chef too, so I cooked for them. They recommended me to Courteney Cox and then everybody else kept calling."

Kate's client list includes Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr, Steven Spielberg, etc. Talk about an A-list little black book!!

