Halle Berry's Romance With Alex Da Kid Is Now Instagram Official — LOOK!

Halle Berry's Romance With Alex Da Kid Is Now Instagram Official — LOOK!

Halle Berry is taken, folks!

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner took to Instagram to make things official with her new beau, Alex Da Kid. Awwwww!

Alongside the sweet snap (above), the A-lister simply wrote:

"My balance"

The British music producer shared a similar post on his own IG account. Well, well!

While this is the twosome's first post together, it's said the love birds have been dating for two months. A source dished to E! News:

"They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry."

Another insider told the publication that Halle and Alex have been together for a "few months." This makes sense as the duo was spotted grabbing a bite at El Lay's Il Cielo over the summer.

We honestly couldn't be happier for Miz Berry as this is her first public love interest since finalizing her divorce from Olivier Martinez in December 2016. Although, we are curious to learn how Halle's kids, Nahla (9) and Maceo (3), like Alex??

We guess we'll just have to wait and see…

