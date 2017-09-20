Janet Jackson 'Felt Like A Prisoner' During Her Marriage To Wissam Al Mana

Free at last…

As we reported, Janet Jackson split from husband Wissam Al Mana back in April — just months after having their son Eissa.

According to an US Weekly source, during her five-year marriage to the businessman, the Rhythm Nation singer "felt hidden from family and friends" and believed "her life was sheltered." Simply put, "Janet felt like a prisoner."

However, their relationship didn't start off gloomy. After meeting Al Mana at a hotel opening in Dubai in April 2010, the musician was smitten.

The insider revealed:

"He swept in at just the right time… He bailed her out and whisked her away to the Middle East… Janet lived a very lavish life with him… His money could afford them a lot of privacy, which was what she craved."

The now-51-year-old also believed Wissam was father-potential, and the perfect partner to finally have a baby with.

"Janet was never very maternal before, but that changed with Wissam… He really wanted a baby and she was ready. She realized she found the right guy."

Sadly, the business tycoon's wish for "a traditional wife who stuck with Muslim traditions" drove a wedge between him and Jackson.

"Janet felt like she couldn't be herself anymore… Janet felt like her music was suffering and she resented Wissam… She couldn't settle down and be what he wanted."

Eventually, enough was enough, and Janet had to leave the marriage.

"She put her foot down and said no… Janet wanted to get her life back."

As we wrote earlier this month, brother Randy Jackson says Al Mana verbally abused Janet and called her a "bitch everyday."

So sad…

