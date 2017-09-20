Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Are NOT Back Together!

Not happening!

Despite her divorce drama with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson is not getting back together with ex Jermaine Dupri!

According to an E! News source, the former couple have "crazy love" for each other, but are not dating:

"Jermaine and Janet have remained friends through all these years and never lost touch. They had a period when they broke up and didn't talk for a bit but overcame that and found friendship again… Jermaine has a crazy love for Janet and they have been speaking more since the breakup. Janet and Jermaine trust each other and they have history."

The two musicians got together in 2002, but broke up seven years later in 2009.

In fact, the Rhythm Nation singer is content being single, at least for now.

"Janet is really not in a position to get involved with someone at this time… She is open though for something more down the line. They are in the talks of working on some new projects."

Case closed.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

