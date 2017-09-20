Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Sen. Bill Cassidy For Lying About Obamacare Replacement Bill Passing The 'Jimmy Kimmel Test' — Watch!

Healthcare is a confusing topic… but someone's got to explain it.

That someone is Jimmy Kimmel, who called one senator a liar for claiming that he supported a health care bill that would actually guarantee coverage for all families.

On Tuesday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host ripped on Sen. Bill Cassidy for lying about his new legislation passing the "Jimmy Kimmel Test."

The last time the GOP tried to get its "skinny" Obamacare replacement bill passed, Kimmel shared a gut-wrenching story about his newborn son Billy having to get emergency open heart surgery.

After the 49-year-old issued a plea for keeping health care available to people who can't afford it and those with pre-existing conditions, Cassidy assured Kimmel that any health legislation he drafted would have to pass the "Jimmy Kimmel Test."

But after reading up on the new legislation Cassidy co-authored with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Kimmel said the Louisiana Sen. "wasn't very honest" in keeping his promise!

Not only will the horrible new bill allow states to make people with pre-existing conditions pay even more, it threatens to take away insurance for 32 million people. Even those who are still covered will see a 20% increase in premiums in the first year.

The GOP already has 49 votes and only needs one more to pass the Graham-Cassidy bill — which Donald Trump is reportedly eager to sign if it makes it to his desk.

But that won't happen if Kimmel has anything to say about it! See what the late night host said about this iTunes agreement of a bill (above)!

