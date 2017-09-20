Home Videos Photos Shop
New Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Teases Deadly Snakes, Exploding Cake, & Nick Jonas! Watch!

What happens in the jungle stays in the jungle — and a LOT happens in the newest trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle!

The clip teases a bigger look into the video game adventure that four high school teens get sucked into and become avatars played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black.

While these virtual characters may have kickass abilities, they also have weaknesses — like Hart's inability to eat cake without exploding (a video game classic?) — and they only have THREE lives!

Thankfully, the gang has Nick Jonas to help advance their levels as they face Indiana Jones-esque booby traps, deadly vipers, and lack of Wi-Fi.

Ch-ch-check out the latest trailer (above) to see the action (including the Rock slapping the FUCK out of Hart, if that's something you'd like to see this week)!

