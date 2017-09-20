Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife Accepts His Apology & Is Standing By Him During Sex Tape Extortion Scandal

It truly sounds like everything is as fine can be between Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko… considering the circumstances.

As you may know, the comedian was the victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt over a video the criminals say show him "in a sexually provocative situation." He has since taken to Instagram to apologize to his preggers wife and his kids.

The Hart couple was even spotted in public on Tuesday, going out for lunch together.

Now, an E! News source is saying Eniko is sticking by her man:

"Eniko is aware of what's going on and that Kevin is not perfect. She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what's to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her."

Well, she certainly sounds more loyal than he does!

Unfortunately for the 38-year-old's other half, all the attention is getting to her:

"She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it. But she does her best to ignore it all and move forward. She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him."

At least Kevin's got someone in his corner amid the scandal.

