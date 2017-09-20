New Footage Of Kevin Hart Partying With Sex Tape Partner Emerges — Deets HERE!

Evidence proving Kevin Hart's cheating ways keeps trickling in!

As you surely know, the comedian's personal life is currently in the spotlight as he was the recent victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt. The criminal(s) involved threatened Hart by claiming that they had footage of the funny man and a woman "in a sexually provocative situation."

Thus, on Saturday, the Ride Along actor took to Instagram to issue an apology to his wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, promising to "do better." While Kevin and Eniko appear to be on good terms, we're sure the couple is hating that details about the woman from the tape are hitting the press.

ICYMI, the 38-year-old's lady friend in the video has been identified as stripper Montia Sabbag (who also goes by Montiah Sabagg). The A-lister and the 27-year-old beauty partied together in Las Vegas at the Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan hotel on August 19. It's said the weekend of the 19th is when the footage for the extortion tape was collected.

The alleged lovers didn't keep their flirtatious antics to just the bedroom as, in a photo obtained by TMZ, Kev is seen practically in between Montia's legs at the Sin City hot spot. In a different snap, Sabbag is pretty much straddling Hart as she whispers in his ear.

According to Montia's legal counsel, the Long Beach native had no idea that she and Kevin were being filmed. However, she's since demanded $420K in return for her sitting down for a polygraph test. As for Kevin, he's been actively speaking with the authorities.

It'll certainly be inneresting to see how this whole thing ends…

[Image via Twitter/Judy Eddy/WENN.]

