He is Lord Disick after all...

Earlier this week, an US Weekly source said Scott Disick and Sofia Richie "became official over the past week while they were in New York City together."

Sadly, not everyone is a fan of the new couple!

According to another US Weekly insider, stylist Chloé Bartoli -- aka that girl who drove a wedge between LD and Kourtney Kardashian in 2015 -- is PISSED about their fling!

Apparently, the fashionista and Nicole Richie's sister "were the best of friends and were inseparable," and "were like sisters."

The source reveals:

[Image via Chloé Bartoli/Instagram.]