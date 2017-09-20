Home Videos Photos Shop
Lisa Bloom Holds Press Conference For 'Victim' At The Center Of The Kevin Hart Cheating & Extortion Scandal!

9/20/2017

The woman in Kevin Hart's extortion sex tape is speaking out!

On Wednesday, Montia Sabbag joined attorney Lisa Bloom for a news conference to let everyone know that she's NOT the one extorting the comedian for millions of dollars.

Acknowledging she had "an intimate relationship" with the Ride Along star one month ago in Las Vegas, which was apparently partially captured on the video, Sabbag asserted she was a crime victim herself, stating:

"I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings."

The recording artist — who made it clear she was "not a stripper" — added that she and Bloom would be going to police immediately.

Sabbag's previous lawyer told Hart's team that she would take a lie detector test if she was paid $420,000. Bloom, however, revealed her client "is not demanding money" from the movie star, whom she contended was also a victim in the situation.

Sabbag did not say who she thinks made the recording, but her attorney firmly stated it's a felony to sneak cameras into Hart's private hotel suite and record such a private moment.

