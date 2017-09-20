Home Videos Photos Shop
Lola Marsh - "Wishing Girl" (Perez Hilton Performance)

Lola Marsh - "Wishing Girl" (Perez Hilton Performance)

9/20/2017 6:53 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteListen To ThisYouTubePerezTV

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah with a very special performance from Lola Marsh, our favorite band from Israel!

This song is so good!!! Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!!

