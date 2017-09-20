Marilyn Manson Hands Over His Receipts To Howard Stern Of Justin Bieber Apologizing For The T-Shirt Drama!

The t-shirt drama continues.

Marilyn Manson can't seem to let his little feud with Justin Bieber go as he allowed Howard Stern to read his text messages from the 23-year-old during his interview on Tuesday.

As we reported, the 48-year-old called J. Biebs a "real piece of shit" after Justin used MM's likeness without permission on the Purpose tour merch. Bieber's camp paid Manson whatever profit they made for the shirts after realizing their wrongdoing.

On The Howard Stern Show, the musician revealed Justin apologized via text if he "came off as an asshole" during their interaction.

The messages, read out loud by Stern, said:

"I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts, I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an asshole or even just was an asshole, I'm sorry?"

Manson responded to The Biebs saying:

"You were just being you. No beef here."

Bieber replied:

"Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad. If I was an asshole, that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that."

Manson then reassured him:

"We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let's turn it upside down and fuck the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don't apologize. You weren't an asshole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you. If not, I'll try to avoid more questions today on Stern."

Welp. So much for that.

To hear the entire exchange, listen to the interview (below)!

[Image via WENN.]

