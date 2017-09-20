Bad news, guys -- Melissa Joan Hart can't go on vacation anymore because of Hurricane Maria.

DAMN YOU, Maria!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a news alert for the category-five tropical storm (which has since left 100% of Puerto Rico without power) with a caption complaining about not being able to travel to Punta Cana.

Related: Plus-Size Blogger Claps Back At Meme Using Her Image For Degradation

In the since-deleted post to Instagram (above), the Sabrina The Teenage Witch star wrote:

"And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."

It didn't take long before commenters offered the celeb some perspective, saying things like:

[Image via Instagram/Rob Rich/WENN.]