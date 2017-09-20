Home Videos Photos Shop
Megyn Kelly Sits Down With The KarJenners To Celebrate 10 Years Of KUWTK — WATCH!

Megyn Kelly Sits Down With The KarJenners To Celebrate 10 Years Of KUWTK — WATCH!

9/20/2017

#KeepingItKardashian!

As we get closer to the KUWTK 10th anniversary special on Sunday, Megyn Kelly sat down with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian (Kylie Jenner, where you at, bb?) to discuss their decade of dominating reality TV.

Momager coyly insisted they never imagined the kind of success their E! show would have, saying:

"I think we initially signed on and thought, 'Oh, this'll be a great season.'"

Kimmie added:

"I don't think we anticipated it lasting for 10 years."

But, the momma-of-two is grateful it did. She expressed:

"Even my worst experiences, I feel like have taught me so much. I don't think if I was doing what I would be doing now I would've met my husband. I wouldn't have my babies. We've traveled the world. I don't think we ever would've been to the places that we've been to."

Watch the full interview (below)!

Will U be tuning in to this milestone season?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

