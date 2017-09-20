Oh Maya!

Netflix pulled an episode of the popular children's program Maya The Bee on Tuesday after talk went viral there was something very not TV-Y7.

A mother named Chey Robinson was the first to post on Facebook last week after spotting a drawing of a penis in the background. She wrote:

Take a look at the evidence for yourself (below)!

[Image via Facebook/Netflix.]