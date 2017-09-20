So Sorry Hurricane Maria Ruined Your Vacation, Melissa Joan Hart

Bad news, guys — Melissa Joan Hart can't go on vacation anymore because of Hurricane Maria.

DAMN YOU, Maria!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a news alert for the category-five tropical storm (which has since left 100% of Puerto Rico without power) with a caption complaining about not being able to travel to Punta Cana.

Related: Plus-Size Blogger Claps Back At Meme Using Her Image For Degradation

In the since-deleted post to Instagram (above), the Sabrina The Teenage Witch star wrote:

"And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."

It didn't take long before commenters offered the celeb some perspective, saying things like:

"I think you should be more concerned with the people that live there instead of your meaningless vacation." "Wow…" "First, Punta Cana is the Dominican Republic, not Dominica. And it's better to be ‘bummed' about death, destruction there."

Now, her page is filled with heartfelt messages to the people affected by the storm, so we think she saw the error in her ways.

[Image via Instagram/Rob Rich/WENN.]

Tags: controversy, hurricane, instagram, melissa joan hart, travel, viral: news