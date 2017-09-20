Nicole Richie Clearly Doesn't Remember Shoplifting Lipstick As Vividly As Kim Kardashian Does!

Awkward.

As you may remember, Kim Kardashian West recently confessed to shoplifting lipstick with her childhood pal Nicole Richie when the socialites were 11 years old!

The KUWTK star penned to her blog:

"When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass! I can't remember the name of the color, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."

When asked about the story at an event for her collaboration with Urban Decay at Hubble Studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the 35-year-old admitted that she didn't remember stealing the goods but did say:

"I wouldn't put it past myself."

Hmmm.

Clearly this was way more of a highlight for Kimmie!

