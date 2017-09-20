Plus-Size Blogger Claps Back At Meme Using Her Image For Degradation — See Her Awesome Response!

Uh huh, honey!

Plus-size blogger @thickleeyonce has responded to a stupid meme that negatively used her image with a tweet that has now gotten attention from the likes of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Ava DuVernay! YGG!

In a seriously insensitive tweet, user @imleyton posted on Tuesday:

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo

— Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

Wasting no time, our girl clapped back:

Yassss! You. Better.

After her response picked up traction online, the blogger/photographer penned to Instagram:

"I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy cos "we don't have options" , first of all, check yourself. So this guy tried it and it seems that my response tweet went viral 🔥 liked by Ariana Grande, Ava & Nicki Minaj😭😭😭😭😭😭even Julius Malema showing ya gal love, ku lit !!! 💁🏽💇🏾👸🏾

#FatAndStillOuttaYourLeague"

Bye Felicia!

