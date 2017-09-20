Surgery Addict Now Considers Herself A Proud Black Woman After Getting Her Skin Darkened — Rachel Dolezal Is SHOOK

If Rachel Dolezal's story made you feel queasy, brace yourself.

The Maury Show always has interesting and colorful guests on its program, but Martina Big takes the cake.

After undergoing years of plastic surgeries to look like her idol Pamela Anderson, the aspiring model decided the body transformation wasn't enough — she wanted to change her race.

So through chemical injections, Big says she has transitioned from a white woman to a black woman, and now considers herself "the proud owner of black skin"!

While Big *feels* black, she admits she still has some learning to do — like going to Africa to eat all the "tasty" food! — and promises her racial transition is not meant to offend any people of color.

But based on the audience's reaction, she's not off to a very good start. Watch Martina's shocking interview (below).

