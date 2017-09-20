Wow. People are really annoyed with Kim Kardashian West!

After getting backlash when her KKW Beauty's Crème Contour won "Best Contour" at Allure's 2017 Best of Beauty Awards, it seems the Internet has found issue with another of her products!

The reality TV starlet shared a pic of her new fur slides for The Kids Supply to Twitter last week, and it's now going viral because some think she ripped of Rihanna's design for Fenty x Puma!

Uh oh, Kimmy!

Video: Kim Was Such A CHEATER In High School!

Both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have been accused of copying black designers, so this isn't good for the momma of two at all!

She originally posted:

[Image via Patricia Schlein/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN & Instagram/Twitter.]