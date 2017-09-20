Home Videos Photos Shop
Rosie O'Donnell Hits Back At Pregnant Estranged Daughter — Accuses Chelsea Of Profiting Off Michelle Rounds' Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell Hits Back At Pregnant Estranged Daughter — Accuses Chelsea Of Profiting Off Michelle Rounds' Suicide

9/20/2017

Rosie O'Donnell has offered up quite the clap back to her estranged daughter!

As you may've seen, during a recent interview, Chelsea Alliegro announced that she is pregnant with her first child and is planning to keep her little one away from her famous momma. The celebuspawn also weighed in on her former stepmother Michelle Rounds' recent suicide.

Understandably, this apparent shade from her adopted daughter has ruffled Rosie's feathers. In response to Chelsea's latest interview, the former View host wrote:

Shots fired. The comedienne then went on to accuse her adult daughter of profiting of Michelle's tragedy as she continued:

Man, oh man. The shade didn't stop there as she also added:

What a devastating situation. It seems as though Rosie and Chelsea will never repair their broken relationship.

