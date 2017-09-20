Rosie O'Donnell Hits Back At Pregnant Estranged Daughter — Accuses Chelsea Of Profiting Off Michelle Rounds' Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell has offered up quite the clap back to her estranged daughter!

As you may've seen, during a recent interview, Chelsea Alliegro announced that she is pregnant with her first child and is planning to keep her little one away from her famous momma. The celebuspawn also weighed in on her former stepmother Michelle Rounds' recent suicide.

Related: Ariel Winter's Mother Weighs In On Her Fashion Choices

Understandably, this apparent shade from her adopted daughter has ruffled Rosie's feathers. In response to Chelsea's latest interview, the former View host wrote:

a dog u gave away

ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid u want no part of me stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi

— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Shots fired. The comedienne then went on to accuse her adult daughter of profiting of Michelle's tragedy as she continued:

https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC

— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Man, oh man. The shade didn't stop there as she also added:

did u hate me this day? last year - at the apple store - was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same pic.twitter.com/nCJFdawJ3z

— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

I don't have her # - no contact since she left the hospital in jan against medical advice - a reporter called her - and then paid her -AGAIN

— ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

What a devastating situation. It seems as though Rosie and Chelsea will never repair their broken relationship.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, celeb kidz, celebrity feuds, chelsea alliegro, dysfunctional families, rosie o'donnell, sad sad