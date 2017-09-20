HELL YES! Dark Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reboot In The Works As Sister Show To CW's Riverdale!

Melissa Joan eat your Hart out!

Sabrina The Teenage Witch is coming to The CW, and it sounds just as dark and delicious as you'd hope!

Just as the original Teenage Witch was a spinoff of Archie Comics, this reboot will be a sister series to edgy new hit Riverdale.

Speaking of edge, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the comic book reimagining that began in 2014, will be a full-on horror show!

In the comic Sabrina, the daughter of a human woman and a warlock, grows up in a coven but also tries to live as a normal teenage girl — while battling the forces of evil.

According to Warner Bros.' press release, the potential companion piece for Riverdale's 2018-2019 season will be less like the TGIF sitcom and more like Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist.

Sounds like a great take to us! What do YOU think??

