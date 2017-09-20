Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Ryan Phillippe Fergie Taylor Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Nicole Richie, Celebrity Feuds, Love Line, Kourtney Kardashian, Reality TV, Instagram, Scott Disick >> Dramaaa — Sofia Richie & Stylist Chloé Bartoli Are FIGHTING Over Scott Disick!

Dramaaa — Sofia Richie & Stylist Chloé Bartoli Are FIGHTING Over Scott Disick!

9/20/2017 6:45 PM ET | Filed under: Nicole RichieCelebrity FeudsLove LineKourtney KardashianReality TVInstagramScott Disick

no title

He is Lord Disick after all…

Earlier this week, an US Weekly source said Scott Disick and Sofia Richie "became official over the past week while they were in New York City together."

Sadly, not everyone is a fan of the new couple!

Related: Scott Was Reportedly Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold

According to another US Weekly insider, stylist Chloé Bartoli — aka that girl who drove a wedge between LD and Kourtney Kardashian in 2015 — is PISSED about their fling!

Apparently, the fashionista and Nicole Richie's sister "were the best of friends and were inseparable," and "were like sisters."

The source reveals:

"After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloé stopped speaking to her. It's a mess."

In fact, the two ladies have unfollowed each other on Instagram. OUCH!

Where there's Disick, there's drama!

[Image via Chloé Bartoli/Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Lola Marsh - "Wishing Girl" (Perez Hilton Performance)
Next story »
Stranger Things Season 2!!! Plus Everything Else Coming & Going On Netflix In October!
See All Comments