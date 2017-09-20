Stranger Things Season 2!!! Plus Everything Else Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

They're here…
Well, almost. October is coming to Netflix, and with it the second season of the breakout hit Stranger Things!
The first season slayed Summer 2016, but this one takes place at Halloween — which is exactly when it's dropping, October 27!
Photos: Netflix Removes Children's Cartoon After Viewers Discover A PENIS In The Background!
For those in search of the scary, the streaming giant is also dropping the controversially graphic French cannibal movie Raw and the Netflix original slasher The Babysitter, starring Bella Thorne!
In case you aren't in the October mood, there are plenty of other movies coming — and sadly leaving — next month.
Ch-ch-check out the full list (below)!
Available October 1:
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman Season 2
Death Sentence
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
Available October 2
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
Available October 3
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix original)
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
Available October 4
Raw
Available October 5
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen) Season 1 (Netflix original)
Schitt's Creek Season 3
The Fosters Season 5
Available October 6
ID-0 Season 1 (Netflix original)
Skylanders Academy Season 2 (Netflix original)
Suburra Season 1 (Netflix original)
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix original)
Word Party Season 3 (Netflix original)
Available October 7
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
Available October 10
Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix original)
The Skyjacker's Tale
Available October 11
Donnie Darko
Available October 12
Fe de etarras (Netflix original film)
Available October 13
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix original film)
Kingdom of Us (Netflix original film)
Mindhunter Season 1 (Netflix original film)
Super Monsters Season 1 (Netflix original film)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter (Netflix original film)
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix original film)
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4
Available October 15
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs Season 6
Available October 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix original film)
Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix original film)
Available October 19
Wedding Unplanned
Available October 20
1922 (Netflix original film)
Haters Back Off Season 2 (Netflix original film)
One of Us (Netflix original film)
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix original film)
Wheelman (Netflix original film)
Available October 23
Meet the Robinsons
While We're Young
Available October 24
Wanted Seasons 1-2 (Netflix original film)
The Mist Season 1
Available October 25
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro Season 2
Available October 26
Strange Weather
Available October 27
Stranger Things Season 2 (Netflix original)
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix original film)
Available October 28
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Available October 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix original film)
Available October 31
Zumbo's Just Desserts Season 1 (Netflix original film)
And leaving next month:
Leaving October 1
30 Rock Seasons 1–7
A Love in Times of Selfies
Across the Universe
Barton Fink
Bella
Big Daddy
Carousel
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crafting a Nation
Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
Daddy's Little Girls
Dark Was the Night
David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates Season 1
Day of the Kamikaze
Death Beach
Dowry Law
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Friday Night Lights Seasons 1–5
Happy Feet
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Hellboy
Kagemusha
Laura
Love Actually
Malcolm in the Middle Seasons 1–7
Max Dugan Returns
Millennium
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mr. 3000
Mulholland Dr.
My Father the Hero
My Name Is Earl Seasons 1–4
One Tree Hill Seasons 1–9
Patton
Picture This
Prison Break Seasons 1–4
The Bernie Mac Show Seasons 1–5
The Shining
The Wonder Years Seasons 1–6
Titanic
Leaving October 19
The Cleveland Show Seasons 1–4
Leaving October 21
Bones Seasons 5–11
Leaving October 27
Lie to Me Seasons 2–3
Louie Seasons 1–5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Leaving October 29
Family Guy Seasons 9–14
Seeing anything special, streamers??
Tags: bella thorne, chris brown, film flickers, gifs, halloween, netflix, patton oswalt, raw, stranger things, the babysitter, tv news