Stranger Things Season 2!!! Plus Everything Else Coming & Going On Netflix In October!

They're here…

Well, almost. October is coming to Netflix, and with it the second season of the breakout hit Stranger Things!

The first season slayed Summer 2016, but this one takes place at Halloween — which is exactly when it's dropping, October 27!

For those in search of the scary, the streaming giant is also dropping the controversially graphic French cannibal movie Raw and the Netflix original slasher The Babysitter, starring Bella Thorne!

In case you aren't in the October mood, there are plenty of other movies coming — and sadly leaving — next month.

Ch-ch-check out the full list (below)!

Available October 1:

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica Available October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People Available October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix original)

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist Available October 4

Raw Available October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen) Season 1 (Netflix original)

Schitt's Creek Season 3

The Fosters Season 5 Available October 6

ID-0 Season 1 (Netflix original)

Skylanders Academy Season 2 (Netflix original)

Suburra Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix original)

Word Party Season 3 (Netflix original) Available October 7

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man Available October 10

Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix original)

The Skyjacker's Tale Available October 11

Donnie Darko Available October 12

Fe de etarras (Netflix original film) Available October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix original film)

Kingdom of Us (Netflix original film)

Mindhunter Season 1 (Netflix original film)

Super Monsters Season 1 (Netflix original film)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter (Netflix original film)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix original film)

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 4 Available October 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs Season 6 Available October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix original film)

Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix original film) Available October 19

Wedding Unplanned Available October 20

1922 (Netflix original film)

Haters Back Off Season 2 (Netflix original film)

One of Us (Netflix original film)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix original film)

Wheelman (Netflix original film) Available October 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We're Young Available October 24

Wanted Seasons 1-2 (Netflix original film)

The Mist Season 1 Available October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro Season 2 Available October 26

Strange Weather Available October 27

Stranger Things Season 2 (Netflix original)

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix original film) Available October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether Available October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix original film) Available October 31

Zumbo's Just Desserts Season 1 (Netflix original film)

And leaving next month:

Leaving October 1

30 Rock Seasons 1–7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy's Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights Seasons 1–5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle Seasons 1–7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl Seasons 1–4

One Tree Hill Seasons 1–9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break Seasons 1–4

The Bernie Mac Show Seasons 1–5

The Shining

The Wonder Years Seasons 1–6

Titanic Leaving October 19

The Cleveland Show Seasons 1–4 Leaving October 21

Bones Seasons 5–11 Leaving October 27

Lie to Me Seasons 2–3

Louie Seasons 1–5

Hotel Transylvania 2 Leaving October 29

Family Guy Seasons 9–14

Seeing anything special, streamers??

