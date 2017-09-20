Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Calls Fighting Her Former Selves The 'Trippiest Thing' In BTS Footage From Look What You Made Me Do Video!

Ever wonder how Taylor Swift fought the many versions of herself in the Look What You Made Me Do music video??

Well, you're in luck, because the hitmaker JUST dropped some behind-the-scenes footage from the LWYMMD set. It's like she's reading our minds!!

And it appears as though the filming experience was a "trippy" one for the A-lister as, at one point, she told the cameras:

"Okay, this is the trippiest thing I've ever seen in my life. Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it's awesome. It's like, ‘Oh, that's the phase I went through when I was 16 but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.'"

After introducing herself to all of the other "Taylors," the blonde songstress then went on to decide which versions of old Taylor would fight. Nope, we're not kidding.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the BTS footage for yourself (below). Enjoy!!

