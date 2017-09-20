Alicia Vikander Is Buffed Up & Ready To Kick Ass In New Tomb Raider Trailer — WATCH!

Alicia Vikander can kick some serious ass!!

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Tomb Raider reboot.

Although Angelina Jolie made the first two Tomb Raider movies classics, it appears as though Vikander is ready to put her own spin on the Lara Croft character.

Video: Someone Recreated The IT Opening With Legos

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new trailer for yourself (above).

Tags: alicia vikander, angelina jolie, film flickers, tomb raider, warner bros. pictures