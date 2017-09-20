Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike — Here Are 5 Things To Know About Kamilla Osman!

12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Named America's Got Talent Frontrunner After STELLAR Final Performance!
No wonder Darci Lynne Farmer is the frontrunner!!
During part one of the America's Got Talent finale, the 12-year-old ventriloquist blew away the judges and the audience with a KILLER performance of The Beatles' With A Little Help From My Friends. Not only has Darci incorporated some fun comedy into her routine, but her vocal ability while performing ventriloquism is also nearly perfect.
We mean, no wonder both Simon Cowell and Mel B called the youngster a shoo-in to win the talent competition. Following Darci's stellar performance, Cowell gushed:
