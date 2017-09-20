Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike — Here Are 5 Things To Know About Kamilla Osman!

Tyga has finally moved on from Kylie Jenner, but his tastes haven't changed much!

The rapper has continued to be spotted out with Kamilla Osman, a Kim Kardashian West look-alike who even appeared on an episode of KUWTK because of her resemblance to the mogul!

Kimmy and Kami even snapped a pic together!

Tyga and the Kardashian doppelgänger were said to have been hanging out earlier this summer, and they reunited for dinner again just this week!

They've yet to make things social media official, but clearly things are heating up!

While he's possibly just trying to make ex Kylie jealous, here are five things to know about T's new boo (below):

1. She's 22 years old, making her just two years older than Kylizzle!

2. As we previously mentioned, she appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Jonathan Cheban wanted to make his BFF jealous:

@kimkardashian meets her lookalike, @kamiosman, for the first time through her BFF, @jonathancheban. #KimKardashianWest #KamillaOsman #JonathanCheban #KUWTK #GlamOfficialA post shared by G L A M O F F I C I A L (@glamofficial_) on Jun 11, 2016 at 12:25am PDT

3. Kamila is a Toronto native, though she lives in Los Angeles now.

I felt like a total tourist taking this pic but I thought it's a must. Lived here for so long and haven't taken a photo by any murals #Shame Thanks @organicshimmer for always the best tans 🔥 (tap photo to see outfit details) A post shared by kamilla osman (@kamiosman) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

4. She has her own subscription-based site, where she sells, honestly, we have no clue. There's no description, but you can ch-ch-check them out HERE.

5. Kamila's parents hail from Azerbaijan!

So, what do U think about Tyga's GF??

