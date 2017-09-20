Home Videos Photos Shop
Tyga Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike — Here Are 5 Things To Know About Kamilla Osman!

Tyga definitely has a type!

Tyga has finally moved on from Kylie Jenner, but his tastes haven't changed much!

The rapper has continued to be spotted out with Kamilla Osman, a Kim Kardashian West look-alike who even appeared on an episode of KUWTK because of her resemblance to the mogul!

Kimmy and Kami even snapped a pic together!

Tyga and the Kardashian doppelgänger were said to have been hanging out earlier this summer, and they reunited for dinner again just this week!

They've yet to make things social media official, but clearly things are heating up!

While he's possibly just trying to make ex Kylie jealous, here are five things to know about T's new boo (below):

1. She's 22 years old, making her just two years older than Kylizzle!

2. As we previously mentioned, she appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Jonathan Cheban wanted to make his BFF jealous:

3. Kamila is a Toronto native, though she lives in Los Angeles now.

4. She has her own subscription-based site, where she sells, honestly, we have no clue. There's no description, but you can ch-ch-check them out HERE.

5. Kamila's parents hail from Azerbaijan!

So, what do U think about Tyga's GF??

