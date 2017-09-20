12-Year-Old Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Named America's Got Talent Frontrunner After STELLAR Final Performance!

No wonder Darci Lynne Farmer is the frontrunner!!

During part one of the America's Got Talent finale, the 12-year-old ventriloquist blew away the judges and the audience with a KILLER performance of The Beatles' With A Little Help From My Friends. Not only has Darci incorporated some fun comedy into her routine, but her vocal ability while performing ventriloquism is also nearly perfect.

We mean, no wonder both Simon Cowell and Mel B called the youngster a shoo-in to win the talent competition. Following Darci's stellar performance, Cowell gushed:

"Tonight I just witnessed a star emerge, because you're special incredible, funny, talented and I think you're going to win."

Hear! Hear! Mel B shared a similar sentiment when she added:

"You are just hands down incredible. You're self taught, you were so shy and look at you now. When I gave you my golden buzzer I knew you could win this. You're so poised and I still don't know how you do it. I don't see your mouth moving. Amazing!"

Well said. Sadly, Simon has since backtracked his praise a bit as he dished in a recent interview:

"Normally I've learned this, but I always open my big mouth and say something that I'm like… ‘I shouldn't have said that.‘ But, you're in the moment, you're on live TV… I try to say whatever I want. I think she'll be in the top three, but I don't think it's going to be as obvious as people think tomorrow. I've just got a feeling. I wouldn't say there's going to be an upset, but say there may be some shocks tomorrow."

Hmmmm, very inneresting. Nonetheless, be sure to ch-ch-check out Darci's full finale performance (below)!!

The America's Got Talent winner will be announced tonight (September 20) on NBC!!

