German Woman Who Turned Herself 'Black' Was Actually On TV Before — See Martina Big's Appearance On Botched!

9/20/2017 2:02 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsSurgeryCrazzzzy

no title

Don't have your fill of Martina Big? We got you covered!

The surgery addict recently appeared on Maury where she touted herself as a proud black woman thanks to undergoing skin darkening procedures.

Well, it turns out this wasn't Martina's first time on the boob tube — earlier this year, the German resident appeared on the new season of Botched!

While she wasn't always the "proud owner of black skin," the aspiring model was always up for enlarging parts of her body!

In the clip, Big — who already had the largest breast implants in Europe — sought out the help of Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif to give her equally large butt implants.

The surgeons, however, were a bit distracted by her other, um… procedures. Watch the clip (below) to see Martina's pre-"black" days!

[Image via YouTube.]

