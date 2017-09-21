Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Drugs, Aaron Carter, Mental Health >> Police Rush To Aaron Carter's Home After Strange Phone Call Leads To Suicide Fears

Police Rush To Aaron Carter's Home After Strange Phone Call Leads To Suicide Fears

9/21/2017 6:28 PM ET | Filed under: DrugsAaron CarterMental Health

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. EST: According to a neighbor, Aaron answered the door for police and seemed fine. No word yet on any substances as the caller feared, but at least he's OK!

Aaron Carter may be in trouble again!

According to TMZ someone was on the phone with Aaron on Thursday and decided after speaking with him they should call 911.

Police decided to check on the singer after the anonymous caller said he was acting erratically — and they feared he may be relapsing and capable of self-harm.

Video: Aaron Carter Tells The Doctors He Fears He Could Be HIV-Positive

The last we heard from Aaron was when he cryptically tweeted an hour ago:

We hope this is just a false alarm! We'll let you know as soon as we have anything concrete!

