Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Sues The NFL & New England Patriots Over Athlete's Severe CTE Diagnosis

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée has launched a lawsuit against the NFL and the New England Patriots in relation to the former football star's health, according to TMZ.

Filed in Massachusetts on behalf of their daughter, Avielle, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez claimed the controversial athlete suffered from "stage 3 CTE usually seen in players with a median age of death of 67 years."

For those who don't know, CTE stand for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, which is a progressive degenerative brain disease found in those with repeated brain trauma, usually athletes. According to Boston University, common symptoms include "memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, suicidality, parkinsonism, and eventually progressive dementia."

The BU CTE Center released a statement on the examination conducted on Aaron's brain, stating:

Shayanna claims both the NFL and Patriots were aware of the symptoms, but failed to disclose it with the late football player, stating they "were fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage."

It's unclear how much she's suing for on behalf of their child, but her suit says she's looking for "redress for the loss of parental consortium she has experienced based on the negligent conduct of Defendants that deprived her of the companionship and society of her father, Aaron Hernandez."

