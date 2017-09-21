Here's How Abby Lee Miller Will Be Spending Her Birthday In Prison!

It's going to be a special birthday for Abby Lee Miller this year!

The Dance Moms star turns 51 today, but she won't be celebrating with a big party or dance competition… or even birthday visitors.

Because, in case you forgot, the dance guru is currently serving her one-year sentence at the FCI Victorville prison in California. And while birthdays behind bars aren't ordinarily anything festive, Miller's will be particularly grim.

According to E! News, visiting has been suspended at the facility until further notice. Meaning, the Lifetime star won't be having any friends or family visit on her big day. Sad!

Miller won't be treated with cake and candles, either. The prison menu will consist of fruit, skim milk, bread and jelly for breakfast; a beverage, dessert/fruit, whole wheat bread, carrots, mac & cheese and a choice between chicken or PB&J for lunch.

To end the day, Miller will have a choice of roast beef or BBQ tofu with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and a beverage.

Even without a party, this will definitely be a birthday to remember for the reality star, who checked into prison two months ago after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud.

Don't worry, ALM, you'll be blessed with many gifts next year with all the post-prison publicity that awaits you!

