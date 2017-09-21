Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Under Criminal Investigation

This is really not looking good.

As we reported, Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from Corey Bohan and got a restraining order following an alleged domestic violence dispute over the summer. It's said he violated those terms after just a day.

New information obtained by The Blast claims the pro BMX rider is under criminal investigation after the incident where he pushed the former reality star while she was holding their daughter Kirra, before aggressively hitting himself in the head.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence to see if Corey should be arrested and charged with a crime. If so, the case will be sent to the Orange County District Attorney.

We'll keep you posted as we hear more.

[Image via Instagram.]

