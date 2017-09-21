Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Ryan Phillippe Audrina Patridge Taylor Demi PerezTV
Home >> Audrina Patridge, Violence, Breakups >> Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Under Criminal Investigation

Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Under Criminal Investigation

9/21/2017 5:33 PM ET | Filed under: Audrina PatridgeViolenceBreakups

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan

This is really not looking good.

As we reported, Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from Corey Bohan and got a restraining order following an alleged domestic violence dispute over the summer. It's said he violated those terms after just a day.

Related: All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!

New information obtained by The Blast claims the pro BMX rider is under criminal investigation after the incident where he pushed the former reality star while she was holding their daughter Kirra, before aggressively hitting himself in the head.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence to see if Corey should be arrested and charged with a crime. If so, the case will be sent to the Orange County District Attorney.

We'll keep you posted as we hear more.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Stars Who've Gone Incognito At Comic-Con!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
View Pics »
« Previous story
No Denying It Anymore! Scott Disick Photographed Kissing Bikini-Clad Teenager Sofia Richie In Miami!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Facebook to release Russia ads to Congress amid pressure
See All Comments