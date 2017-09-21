Audrina Patridge Files For Divorce From Corey Bohan After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Ten months after marrying Corey Bohan in Hawaii, Audrina Patridge has decided to file for divorce on Wednesday.

It's been reported by TMZ that she is splitting ways from the father of their one-year-old daughter, Kirra Max, seemingly after an alleged domestic violence incident.

As it turns out, the former The Hills star actually filed a temporary restraining order against Corey on Monday!!

Shit!

We'll continue to keep you updated with any new details.

[Image via Instagram.]

