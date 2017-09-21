Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Ryan Phillippe Fergie Taylor Demi Lovato PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Rachel Bilson, Audrina Patridge, Violence, Breakups >> Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Join The Long List Of Couples To Break Up In 2017!

Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Join The Long List Of Couples To Break Up In 2017!

9/21/2017 12:40 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineRachel BilsonAudrina PatridgeViolenceBreakups

2017 has seen a lot of splits!

In more surprising breakup news, Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from Corey Bohan.

The pair had only been married 10 months, but as we previously reported, there was an allegation of domestic violence leading the reality TV star to seek a temporary restraining order.

To think it was just earlier this week Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split, too…

2017 hasn't been easy on the couples, just ch-ch-check out who else broke up (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Fox & Friends Host Brian Kilmeade Responds After Jimmy Kimmel Calls Him A 'Phony Little Creep'
Next story »
Heads Up, Basics! You Can Now Make ALL Your Foods Pumpkin Spice Flavored!
See All Comments