Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan Join The Long List Of Couples To Break Up In 2017!

In more surprising breakup news, Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from Corey Bohan.

The pair had only been married 10 months, but as we previously reported, there was an allegation of domestic violence leading the reality TV star to seek a temporary restraining order.

To think it was just earlier this week Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split, too…

2017 hasn't been easy on the couples, just ch-ch-check out who else broke up (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

