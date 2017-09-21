Home Videos Photos Shop
Audrina Patridge Claims Corey Bohan Violated Her Restraining Order After Just ONE DAY!

9/21/2017

The more we hear, the more it sounds like Audrina Patridge had no choice but to run.

TMZ has the latest details, reporting Audrina's divorce docs claim Corey Bohan violated her restraining order after just a day!

According to Wednesday's filing, the Hills star got the order last Monday, and Bohan showed up on Tuesday — with his arms full of cameras!

She says her husband refused to leave, even calling her a "fucking cunt." Ick. He then installed five video cameras in the house to keep an eye on her.

Sounds like the jealous obsessive behavior she described is still going on.

TMZ is also reporting Audrina expects Bohan to ask for spousal support in their divorce proceedings — something she wants the judge to shut down in advance, as well as giving her full custody of Kirra Max.

