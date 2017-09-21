Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Ryan Phillippe Fergie Taylor Demi Lovato PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Beyonce, JAY-Z, Charity >> Beyoncé & JAY-Z To Headline Hurricane Relief Concert!

Beyoncé & JAY-Z To Headline Hurricane Relief Concert!

9/21/2017 11:59 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBeyonceJAY-ZCharity

no title

Beyoncé is returning to the stage for a good cause!

The momma-of-three and her husband JAY-Z are set to headline a benefit concert for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Related: Beyoncé Laces Up Her Curves For A Night Out To See Aladdin!

Us Weekly confirms the star-studded show will go down at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 17 — and will feature several other Roc Nation artists!

We love seeing so many celebs using their platforms to help the many millions of people in need after these devastating natural disasters. Stay tuned!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
View Pics »
« Previous story
Heads Up, Basics! You Can Now Make ALL Your Foods Pumpkin Spice Flavored!
Next story »
Zayn Malik Says 'Being Straight Up' With People Helped Him Cope With Anxiety!
See All Comments