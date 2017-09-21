Beyoncé & JAY-Z To Headline Hurricane Relief Concert!

Beyoncé is returning to the stage for a good cause!

The momma-of-three and her husband JAY-Z are set to headline a benefit concert for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Us Weekly confirms the star-studded show will go down at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 17 — and will feature several other Roc Nation artists!

We love seeing so many celebs using their platforms to help the many millions of people in need after these devastating natural disasters. Stay tuned!

Tags: beyonce, charity, jay-z, music minute