Warner Bros. is trying to cool things down after Archie's scary car crash -- and sadly this is all IRL!

Riverdale star K.J. Apa was in a pretty severe single-car accident, driving off the road after a 16-hour day, leading cast and crew to question the safety rules on the hit CW show.

Related: Dark Sabrina The Teenage Witch Reboot In The Works As Sister Show To Riverdale!

How is WBTV responding to the controversy?

The studio sent a statement to Us Weekly in an effort to clear some things up about K.J.'s health, work hours, and more:

[Image via Warner Bros..]