Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Exchange Cutesy IG Shout Outs — Just Like Old Times!

9/21/2017

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham

Rekindled love!

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz might've taken a brief hiatus… but now they're back on and maybe cuter than ever!

On Wednesday, the aspiring photographer and the 20-year-old actress exchanged artsy shout outs dedicated to one another on Instagram. Supes sweet.

The 18-year-old model posted:

Thinking of this one xxA post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

And CGM sent the love right back, sharing:

8.27.17 NYA post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Presh!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

