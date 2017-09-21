Aaron Hernandez's fiancée has launched a lawsuit against the NFL and the New England Patriots in relation to the former football star's health, according to TMZ.

Filed in Massachusetts on behalf of their daughter, Avielle, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez claimed the controversial athlete suffered from "stage 3 CTE usually seen in players with a median age of death of 67 years."

For those who don't know, CTE stand for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, which is a progressive degenerative brain disease found in those with repeated brain trauma, usually athletes. According to Boston University, common symptoms include "memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, suicidality, parkinsonism, and eventually progressive dementia."

The BU CTE Center released a statement on the examination conducted on Aaron's brain, stating:

