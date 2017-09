Filed under: Listen To This

Fall Out Boy is back!!!

AND…. shockingly… the band keeps getting better and better over time!

Pete, Patrick and the boys are dropping a new album in January and the lead single, The Last Of The Real Ones, is epic!

Truly anthemic song!!!

The lyrics connect to our gut with a punch!

The musicality is impressive!

This goes so hard! And still is pop too!

So good!

Check it out above!

