Fergie Calls Ex Josh Duhamel A 'Great Friend' While Opening Up About 'Emotional' New Music

Fergie is channeling her recent split into her music.

On Wednesday night, the 42-year-old premiered the visual experience of her upcoming album Double Dutchess at The Tuck Room at iPic Theaters in NYC — and she opened up about being "great friends" with ex Josh Duhamel and how "life" influenced her new tunes!

Talking to Extra, the M.I.L.F. $ singer — who was rocking a sexy black mini dress with gold hoops and a ponytail — said:

"Josh and I are great friends, a lot of those emotional songs are his favorite songs on the album, they have been there for a while … This was the right place for these songs to come out… you got to let it out somewhere as long as it comes out with love, I feel like what are you going to do."

She went on to tell Us Weekly when fans should expect to grab the tissues when listening to DD:

"There's a few emotional songs on this album. I mean, I cry in a couple of the videos, so there's definitely tears that were let out. Two of the emotional songs are Love is Pain [and] Save it Till the Morning. Those are ones that I definitely tear up in the video."

Adding:

"It went deep. A lot of them took very much from autobiographical experiences and the video and visuals got to play with larger than life, movie magic. It's a lot of hard work … So many different subject matters, visuals, experiences. It was just kind of organically going through whatever I was feeling and just making that happen. Being in the moment."

We can't wait to hear this!!

