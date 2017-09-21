Fergie Is #HairGoals In Her Like It Ain't Nuttin' Music Video! WATCH!

Fergie is fierce AF!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old released her music video for Like It Ain't Nuttin', and the singer definitely brought the sass!

Related: How Long Have Josh Duhamel & Fergie Been Separated?!?

In the edgy clip, Josh Duhamel's ex rocks several different hairstyles… and they ALL look good! How does she do it?

The song will be featured on her upcoming album Double Dutchess, out September 22.

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

Tags: double dutchess, fergie, josh duhamel, like it ain't nuttin', music minute