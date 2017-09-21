Foo Fighters Prove James Corden Can't Drum In Carpool Karaoke & Have Choice Words For Justin Bieber Canceling His Purpose Tour!

So, the group decided to hit up The Guitar Center for an old school drum off, where Corden quickly realized drumming was more than "a feeling."
Back in the car, Grohl talked about the time he broke his leg mid-concert and still played the rest of the show — a story used by the band this week to criticize Justin Bieber's decision to bail on his Purpose World Tour.
Speaking to the Daily Star, guitarist Chris Shiflett said he didn't buy Biebs' excuse for canceling the final 14 dates of his tour because of exhaustion, but speculated the decision was made due to something "behind the scenes," explaining:
"Whatever people say to the press, that is usually something that a publicist has cooked up, and there will be another reason - something behind the scenes… I don't want to be judgmental, but Dave broke his leg and absolutely refused to cancel."