Foo Fighters Prove James Corden Can't Drum In Carpool Karaoke & Have Choice Words For Justin Bieber Canceling His Purpose Tour!

Miss the Carpool Karaoke segments with James Corden behind the wheel? Don't worry, the Late Late Show host is never gonna let you down!

Corden hit the road with the Foo Fighters on Wednesday night for a road trip of singing, air-drumming, and Rick Astley covers.

After belting out classics like All My Life, Best of You, and Learn to Fly, Corden got cocky and claimed he could out-drum Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Photo: Corden Apologizes For Kissing Sean Spicer At The Emmys!

So, the group decided to hit up The Guitar Center for an old school drum off, where Corden quickly realized drumming was more than "a feeling."

Back in the car, Grohl talked about the time he broke his leg mid-concert and still played the rest of the show — a story used by the band this week to criticize Justin Bieber's decision to bail on his Purpose World Tour.

Speaking to the Daily Star, guitarist Chris Shiflett said he didn't buy Biebs' excuse for canceling the final 14 dates of his tour because of exhaustion, but speculated the decision was made due to something "behind the scenes," explaining:

"Whatever people say to the press, that is usually something that a publicist has cooked up, and there will be another reason - something behind the scenes… I don't want to be judgmental, but Dave broke his leg and absolutely refused to cancel."

Ouch. With all the stories about Bieber's "spiritual awakening" and close ties with Hillsong Church leaders, we don't find this too hard to beliebe!

But we digress… ch-ch-check out the band's Carpool Karaoke appearance (above)!

Tags: carpool karaoke, chris shiflett, dave grohl, foo fighters, james corden, justin bieber, late night tv, music minute, rick astley, taylor hawkins, tv news