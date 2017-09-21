Home Videos Photos Shop
Francia Raisa Shows Off Her Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Scar AND Her Insane Abs In New Workout Video!

Francia Raisa Shows Off Her Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Scar AND Her Insane Abs In New Workout Video!

9/21/2017

We heard Francia Raisa was a fast healer, but dayum!

After donating a kidney to Selena Gomez this summer, she's already back in the gym!

The Secret Life Of The American Teenager star shared a video on her Instagram of some lateral dumbbell raises — and in her sports bra she wasn't even trying to hide her scar from the surgery!

Related: Francia's Mother Denies Any Money Changed Hands Between Selena & Her Daughter!

Although we should point out the scars are pretty well camouflaged by the fact gurl is RIPPED! Check out those abs!!

See the video for yourself (below)!

Happy to be backA post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

