Gwyneth Paltrow isn't messing around when it comes to her diet!

The A-lister keeps a "strict" diet, one which her former chef was happy to spill about!

Not only did they avoid "any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy," but they made up for it with "just more vegetables."

Damn!!

We always knew Gwynnie had a restricted diet, but we didn't know it was like that! She's not the only celeb though…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs With Crazy Restrictive Diets!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs With Crazy Restrictive Diets!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs With Crazy Restrictive Diets!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs With Crazy Restrictive Diets!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs With Crazy Restrictive Diets!"

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: celebrity diets, diets, gwyneth paltrow, health